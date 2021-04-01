Havoc Fall Short in Macon

April 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc took on the Macon Mayhem Thursday night. After a scoreless first period, the Mayhem scored early in the second to take the lead. The Havoc fought back, with Alex Berardinelli scoring his first goal of the season to tie it up. Both teams relied heavily on defense in the third period, but the Havoc fell short as the Mayhem scored late into the contest.

The Havoc return to action Saturday night on the road in Knoxville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.