Knoxville's Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

April 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for March.

Roudebush went 8-1-0 for the month, posting a 1.20 goals-against average, a 0.959 save percentage, and two shutouts, leading Knoxville's rise in the standings as Roudebush and the Ice Bears had matching 10-game winning streaks (February 26-March 20). Roudebush's consecutive win streak is tied for third-longest in league history as he held opponents to two or fewer goals in eight of nine appearances.

Since signing with Knoxville on February 25, Roudebush is 10-1-0 and now leads the SPHL with three shutouts, a 1.24 goals-against average and a 0.955 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Roudebush played four seasons for Adrian College where he helped the Bulldogs capture the 2018 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division l National Championship, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. That season, Roudebush was also named the ACHA Men's Division 1 Player of the Year as he went 22-0, with a 0.91 goals-against average, 0.959 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

Also nominated: Logan Nelson, Birmingham (11 gp, 3g, 7a, 3, ppg, gwg), Matthew Barnaby, Huntsville (8 gp, 4g, 5a), Jason Tackett, Macon (7 gp, 3g, 8a, gwg) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (8 gp, 2g, 4a, +6)

