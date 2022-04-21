Havoc Fall 5-3 in Roanoke

April 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







ROANOKE,VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs would end up taking an early lead and would hold that lead until the end of the game.

While Barber would score two goals and Rob Darrar would score, the Havoc would fall 5-3.

-

The Havoc will be back for the SPHL Semi-Finals as they take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, April 23rd!

