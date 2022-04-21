SPHL Announces Suspension

April 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Kasey Kulczycki

Peoria's Kasey Kulczycki has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Playoff Game F-1, Peoria at Quad City, played on Wednesday, April 20.

Kulczycki was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing at 19:44 of the third period.

Kulczycki will miss Peoria's game against Quad City on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.