SPHL Announces Suspension
April 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Kasey Kulczycki
Peoria's Kasey Kulczycki has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Playoff Game F-1, Peoria at Quad City, played on Wednesday, April 20.
Kulczycki was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing at 19:44 of the third period.
Kulczycki will miss Peoria's game against Quad City on Friday.
