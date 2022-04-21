Peoria's Alec Baer Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the 2021-2022 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of league representatives.

Baer captured the 2021-2022 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 80 points, most in a season since Swider scored 96 for Knoxville in 2011-2012.

In addition, Baer led the league in assists (54), power play points (33) and power play assists (26). A native of St. Louis Park, MN, Baer twice earned Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week honors and was the March/April Player of the Month, scoring 28 points in his final 14 games.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

