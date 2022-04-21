Peoria's Alec Baer Named SPHL Most Valuable Player
April 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the 2021-2022 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of league representatives.
Baer captured the 2021-2022 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 80 points, most in a season since Swider scored 96 for Knoxville in 2011-2012.
In addition, Baer led the league in assists (54), power play points (33) and power play assists (26). A native of St. Louis Park, MN, Baer twice earned Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week honors and was the March/April Player of the Month, scoring 28 points in his final 14 games.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
