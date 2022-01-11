Havoc Earn Point against Knoxville

HUNTSVILLE,AL - A quick turn around for the Havoc would have the Knoxville Ice Bears come to town on this Tuesday night.

The first period would see back and fourth action but Vorva and Stead would hold strong for their respective teams leading into a zero goal game.

Sy Nutkevitch would open the scoring early in the second period parking himself in front of the net and that would be the lone goal of the period.

Early in the third period, Knoxville would end up tying the game at one and would the game would head to overtime.

Knoxville would score in the shootout and hold the Havoc scoreless to take the two points.

The Havoc will be back on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

