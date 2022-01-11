Pensacola's Weiland Parrish Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Weiland Parrish of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 3-9.

Parrish scored four goals, added two assists and was +5 as he helped the Ice Flyers split a home-and-home series with Birmingham.

On Friday, the Bloomington, MN native assisted on two goals as Pensacola rallied from a 5-1 deficit before falling to Birmingham 6-5. The following night, Parrish recorded his first professional hat trick, scoring four goals in the Ice Flyers' 7-4 win over the Bulls. Parrish scored once in the second period before netting three goals in the third period to cap off his spectacular night.

Runner-up: Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (3 gp, 4g, 2a, +5, 2 gwg)

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, 1a, shg), Tanner Butler, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, gwg), Shane Bednard, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +4, 2 gwg), Anthony McVeigh, Knoxville (1 gp, 2g, +2), Scott Coash, Macon (2 gp, 2g), Zach Wilkie, Peoria (2 gp, 3a), Marcus Ortiz, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Henry Dill, Roanoke (2 gp, 1-0- 0, 1.47 gaa, 0.953 save%) and Ray Pigozzi, Vermilion County (2 gp, 1g, 1a)

