Havoc Double-Up Ice Flyers 4-2, Sweep Weekend Series

HUNTSVILLE - Trailing for much of the game, the Huntsville Havoc scored three goals in the third period Saturday night to complete the comeback and defeat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-2 at the Von Braun Center.

Rookie forward Rob Darrar contributed a pair of goals and an assist for his first three-point game as a professional hockey player.

"The guys showed a lot of character and heart, coming back late to get a big win at home," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We didn't play our best early, but (goalie Mike) DeLaVergne kept us in it and (Rob) Darrar got two big goals to seal it."

Unlike the previous night, Pensacola did not wait until deep in the third to light the lamp, getting their first goal on a screened shot from the blue line less than four minutes in to the game. Both teams spent plenty of time in the penalty box, sharing seven roughing and fighting calls between them, including a scrap after the end-of-period horn. The Havoc out-shot Pensacola 15 to 6 in a hard-hitting opening frame.

Halfway through the second, Stephen Hrehoriak tied the game in front of the sold-out crowd of more than 6,000 fans, snapping a wrister from the middle of the left face-off circle that glanced off the Pensacola keeper's blocker and in to the net. However, the tie was short-lived as the Ice Flyers re-took the lead four minutes later. The visitors also flipped the script on the shots-on-goal storyline in the second, peppering Havoc goalie Mike DeLaVergne with 18 shots to Huntsville's 7.

While parked in the Pensacola slot at 10:54 in to the third period, Darrar smacked a one-timer past two Ice Flyers defenders and their netminder to tie the game again at two. Three minutes later, Huntsville took the lead for good on a powerplay when Darrar took a quick pass from Nolan Kaiser and, with a defender draped on his back, maneuvered the puck around the goalie to score with a nifty short forehand.

Huntsville's stout defense led the team the rest of the way and Sy Nutkevitch put away an empty-netter to cap the scoring and give the Havoc the 4-2 win.

Huntsville was on the powerplay six times on the night, capitalizing once. The home team had three penalties called on them, all in the first period, and each one was shared with a Pensacola player, so the Havoc did not play with a man down the entire game.

The shots on goal evened out at the end with each team putting up 33. DeLaVergne stopped 31 of the shots he faced.

Next Game

The Havoc start next weekend on the road for a home-and-home series against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The puck drops at the Civic Coliseum in Knoxville on Friday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The boys from the Rocket City return to the friendly confines of the Von Braun Center the next night, Saturday, January 19, to face the Ice Bears on Adult Jersey Night. The first 2,000 fans receive a free replica jersey. Puck drop is 7 p.m. on Pharmacy First Ice.

