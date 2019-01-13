Blaszka Scores Second Goal in Loss to Rivermen

C.J. Blaszka, along with Bo Driscoll and Rory Rawlyk, played both defense and forward tonight for the Thunderbolts, where all three would connect, with Blaszka finishing, on the Thunderbolts' lone goal in the second period. Braeden Ostepchuk would do everything he could in net, stopping 33 shots overall.

The Evansville Thunderbolts continue their homestand against the Macon Mayhem on Friday and Saturday night at the Ford Center. Puck drops at 7:15pm CT both nights. Tickets can be purchased at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Upcoming Home Events:

Friday, January 18 - 812 Night with 2nd edition of players cards given out to the first 1,000 fans

Saturday, January 19 - Jurassic Park Night, special player jersey auction to benefit Tri-State MS Association

Friday, February 8 - Faith Night sponsored by Oakland City University

