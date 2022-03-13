Havoc Dominate Bobcats

March 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - With the Trash Pandas in the building and on their jerseys, the Havoc would look to hit a home run over Vermilion. As the last matchups against Vermilion, the goals would come early. Nolan Kaiser would blow one by goaltender Chase Perry as Ashton Anderson and Mathieu Newcomb would stack a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Throughout the second, the Havoc would continue to pepper the Bobcats but the Bobcats would end up getting one past Vorva. Sy Nutkevitch would answer quickly making sure the Havoc kept their 3 goal lead into the second period.

In the final frame, Bauer Neudecker would use his speed to break by two Bobcats and score a beautiful breakaway goal to cement the lead. The onslaught would continue as Nate Pionk would steal the puck from the Bobcats for a breakaway and tuck the sixth goal of the game. Nolan Kaiser would then score directly off the faceoff for his second goal of the game. Kyle Clarke would seal the deal with the eighth goal of the game.

-

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 18th for St. Paddy's Day and Saturday, March 19th for Military Night presented by Dynetics.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

Havoc Dominate Bobcats - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.