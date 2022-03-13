Ice Flyers Complete Memorable Weekend with Playoff-Clinching, Shutout Win

The Ice Flyers had to navigate through more than two years of uncertain times before getting to stage another $5 ticket weekend.

They made sure this one created special memories.

Energized by a capacity crowd of 7,390, the Ice Flyers willed their way to a 3-0 victory Saturday night against the Roanoke (Va.) Rail Yard Dawgs, completing a two-game sweep and clinching a playoff spot in front of a joyous atmosphere at the Pensacola Bay Center.

"Obviously, this weekend is a special weekend for our team and our organization," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff, whose team won 5-4 Friday in the first $5 ticket weekend since January 2020 - before the first onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For the fans, I think the fans got to see a couple exciting games with a little bit of everything," Aldoff said.

Among the most excited was team captain Brennan Blaszczak.

On the same day as his 27th birthday, the left winger scored the game's first goal on a shorthanded situation in the first period, then sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute.

"We definitely felt the energy. It was electric," said Blaszczak. "(Game) wasn't as wide open as (Friday), but that's the game of hockey sometimes. I'm glad we were able to pull it out for all the fans who showed up.

"I barely saw any empty seats out there. It was incredible. It was awesome. Especially after last year. You really come to appreciate all the fans that come out."

The Ice Flyers kept a 1-0 lead deep into third period behind outstanding play from goaltender Sean Kuhn. Playing his first game in nine days, Kuhn recorded his third regulation-play shutout this season, stopping 35 shots.

"Sean made some big saves in key moments, especially in the second period that kept (Roanoke) out of the game," Aldoff said. "They could have very easily got a couple (goals) there, so you need good goaltending every night, but especially in a tight game like it was tonight. I'm glad to see him with a big game, a big win, big shutout."

The win was the Ice Flyers seventh in the past nine games and sealed a playoff spot among the eight teams that will qualify for the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. The defending SPHL champion Ice Flyers will seek a league record fifth title when the playoffs begin in mid-April.

Right now, the Ice Flyers (24-15, 6 OT losses) are in sixth place with 11 games remaining.

A year ago, the Ice Flyers played in a shortened season with attendance limited to under 3,200 at the Bay Center due to COVID-19 restrictions. What occurred this weekend resembled the return to past times where everyone was focused on having a good time.

The two game weekend produced nearly 12,500 fans, generated more than 2,300 stuffed toys for area charities from the Teddy Bear Toss promotion and enabled the Ice Flyers to show off three new devices that shoot T-Shirts and rubber hockey pucks into the crowd during breaks in play.

It is the most impactful weekend for the Ice Flyers in terms of reaching new fans. Hundreds of first-time fans stood when asked Saturday night weather it was their first hockey game.

The twin $5 Ticket Nights were sponsored by Ice Flyers corporate partner Step One Automotive Group. The company, which owns several dealerships in the Northwest Florida, gave away a $500 gift card to Target each night and had a presence outside the arena and on the concourse area with various representatives and potential offers.

"These weekends are exciting. And exciting for the guys," Aldoff said. "The games were tight. There were some nice goals. A little of the rough stuff there (in final minute Saturday). It was a great."

Just like Friday's win, the Ice Flyers were able to trigger the teddy bears hurled onto the ice during the first period.

After winger Weiland Parrish was called for holding with 8:46 remaining in the period - the game's first penalty - the Ice Flyers penalty kill group produced a big play.

Ivan Bondarenko won a battle for a loose puck near center ice and made a perfect feed to Blaszczak, who finished the 2-on-1 break with his 24th goal of the season.

"I just hopped right off the bench and Bondo made a good read and made an awesome pass to me," Blaszczak and I just finished my opportunity and sent the bears flying.

"Anywhere you play the teddy bear toss is super fun. It's a special game to be part of ... not just for the fans, but the players too in terms of who is going to get the first one."

The score stayed that way until Marcus Russell broke free along the boards on the right side, passed into the Roanoke zone and rifled a wrist shot into the top corner of the net for a 2-0 lead with 5:15 left in the game.

"We were back on our heels a little bit at the start of the third period," Aldoff said. "We played too tentative in our end with pucks. I think that was probably only our second clean play coming through the neutral zone with some speed.

"Marcus picked it up and took advantage of it and made a heck of a shot. That is a tough shot to make... off your wrong hand, on the right side. He made a great shot up. A big goal at a big moment."

Roanoke pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker with less than two minutes remaining. Blaszcak delivered after Dylan Carabia got the puck out of the Ice Flyers zone with a pass that Blaszcak buried. It then triggered a scrum between the teams during the Ice Flyers goal celebration.

For Blaszczak, it was the perfect birthday gift to himself.

"I was injured last year (on his birthday) and Saturday birthdays don't come around too often," he said. "That was a special one. This is by far the best hockey I've had on my birthday."

The Ice Flyers will spend the early part of the week ahead in Pensacola, before travelling to Danville, Illinois to face the league's new team, the Vermillion County Bobcats for back-to-back games on March 18-19.

The Ice Flyers next home weekend is a three-game set with the Fayetteville Marksmen on March 25-27.

