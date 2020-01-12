Havoc Complete Comeback with Shootout Win vs Knoxville

January 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc pulled out a 4-3 shootout win Saturday night at home against Knoxville, succeeding on two of four attempts while holding Knoxville scoreless on all four attempts.

Rob Darrar scored the first goal for the Havoc, tying the game midway through the second period. Knoxville took a two-goal lead into the third period, but the Havoc rallied to tie with goals from Stephan Beauvais and Darrar.

John Shiavo scored the first goal of the shootout with Kyle Sharkey making his attempt on the team's fourth try. Max Milosek stonewalled the Ice Bears, stopping all four attempts.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.