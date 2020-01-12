Havoc Bring Back Gerling with 3-Game Contract

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed Trevor Gerling to a three-game contract, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Saturday.

Gerling (6-0, 201 lbs) spent all of the 2018-19 with the Havoc, playing in 54 regular season games and all seven playoff games en route to Huntsville's second consecutive championship. In the 54 regular season contests, he scored nine goals and assisted on 25 more. During the playoffs, Gerling tallied six points on two goals and four assists.

Gerling will be immediately available for Saturday's game against Knoxville.

