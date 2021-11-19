Havoc Break SPHL Record and Win 12th Straight

PEORIA,IL - The Havoc would look to break the SPHL record for best start to a season with their 12th straight win as they headed north to Peoria.

Peoria would strike first and would take the 1-0 lead into the second period. The Rivermen would score another to start the second period but Rob Darrar would cut the lead in half for his tenth goal of the year.

Heading into the third period down by one, Cole Reginato would end up tying the game for the Havoc with his second of the year.

After a Havoc dominated 3-on-3 overtime, the Havoc would see longtime goalie Max Milosek stand tall as Jacob Barber, Rob Darrar, and Sy Nutkevitch would score to propel the Havoc to the best start in SPHL history.

The Havoc look to continue their record breaking ways as they go for 13-0-0 against Peoria tomorrow night at 7:15.

The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.

