Jones, Kirton Score in 4-2 Loss to Roanoke

Evansville, In.: Despite an early lead and plenty of chances, the bad luck bounces would return as Evansville falls in the first of two games in two nights against Roanoke. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, November 20th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Scott Kirton's goal at 2:12 from Josh Adkins and Mike Ferraro gave Evansville an early 1-0 lead, but Roanoke would respond as Chris Vella tied the game at 7:09. After Vella's goal, both teams had numerous chances to take the lead in a very wide-open offensive period on both sides. Evansville had three breakaways but failed to score, and Brian Billett made several big saves to keep the game tied. Roanoke would take control in the second period, and score goals from Travis Armstrong and Matt O'Dea to take a 3-1 lead. Brant Sherwood extended the lead to 4-1 in the third period, before Zane Jones scored at 11:47 to put Evansville back within a 4-2 deficit. The goal set off the biggest scrum of the night, and gave Evansville late life, but could not get them any closer, as Roanoke wins the first meeting of the weekend, with a rematch set for 7:00pm CT Saturday.

Kirton and Jones had the Evansville goals, while Adkins and Ferraro tallied an assist each. Billett finished with 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

