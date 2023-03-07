Havoc Back in Town 2 Games this Weekend

March 7, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







After 3 weeks on the road, the Havoc are finally back in town for a weekend showdown with Roanoke!

Friday March 10th - Nickelodeon Night featuring Double Dare: Join us as we pay homage to the hit 90's TV show, Double Dare! The Havoc will sport specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game benefitting Manna House. This game is presented by Roto-Rooter!

Saturday March 11th - Rocket City Trash Pandas Night: Our cross-town friends at the RCTP join us for a night celebrating minor league sports in the Rocket City! Sprocket will be in attendance.

Tickets are moving fast for both games this weekend, so don't wait!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.