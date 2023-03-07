Matt O'Dea Tabbed Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #15 Matt O'Dea!

O'Dea returned from suspension for Friday night's game at Birmingham, and played a huge role as the Dawgs earned a point in the 5-4 overtime loss. The alternate captain recorded the primary assist on Roanoke's opening goal just 38 seconds into the game, as he fed Spencer Kennedy with a backhanded pass. O'Dea then finished off a shorthanded chance in the third period to tie the score at 4-4 to help push the game into overtime.

O'Dea is seventh among SPHL defensemen for points this season with 23 (eight goals, 15 assists), despite only playing in 33 of Roanoke's 44 games so far this season!

