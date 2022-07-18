NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Havoc Announce Third-Annual Red and Black Game

July 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their third-annual Red and Black game which will feature free agents from around the world looking to secure a spot in the Havoc's training camp in October.

This year's game will take place at the Huntsville IcePlex on Saturday, July 30th at 6 PM. Admission to this event is FREE.

