Havoc Announce Free Agent Camp Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their third-annual Red and Black game which will feature free agents from around the world looking to secure a spot in the Havoc's training camp in October.

The entire Free Agent camp will run from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

FULL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 29TH

First Scrimmage - 7:00 to 8:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 30TH

Second Scrimmage - 9:30 to 11:00 AM

RED AND BLACK GAME - 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

SUNDAY, JULY 31ST

Third Scrimmage - 9:30 to 11:15 AM

