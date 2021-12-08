Havoc Add Defensemen in Trade with Evansville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of forward Hunter Atchison for Evansville's defensemen Elliot St-Pierre.

This marks the second trade of the season for the Havoc, first with a player coming back to the Havoc.

St-Pierre, 21, is a defensemen who played 3 years in the QMJHL including a year with first overall pick Alexis Lafrenière. He has played 8 games for Evansville this season.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

