Thunderbolts Acquire Atchison in Trade with Huntsville

December 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release









Forward Hunter Atchison with the Huntsville Havoc

Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes have announced the acquisition of forward Hunter Atchison from the Huntsville Havoc in exchange for defenseman Eliott St-Pierre.

Atchison, native of Victoria, British Columbia, started his professional career this season with the Havoc, playing in 7 games for Huntsville as a depth forward. Prior to starting his professional career, Atchison played 4 seasons of college hockey with the University of Toronto. Atchison also played junior hockey with the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL, and in the OJHL with Cobourg and Burlington. Eliott St-Pierre played 8 games with Evansville since being signed as a free agent on November 10th.

The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 11th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

