Havoc Add Braid to Training Camp Roster
August 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - Rookie Chance Braid has signed for the 2019-20 season, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Thursday.
Braid (6-1, 216 pounds) spent the 2018-19 season in the EIHL in England as well as the Czech2 league. He also spent time in the ECHL during the 2015-16 season.
In 58 games across the two leagues a season ago, Braid amassed 17 points.
Braid joins former Acadia University teammate Scott Trask, who signed earlier this week. Braid played three seasons at Acadia, beginning in 2015-16. In those three seasons, he tallied 13 goals and 11 assists.
Opening Night
The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.
Season Tickets
