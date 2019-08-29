Thunderbolts Re-Sign Fellows

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the signing of another player for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, as defensemen L.J. Fellows has agreed to terms and will join the Thunderbolts when training camp begins in early October.

Fellows played in three games for Evansville last season, tallying an assist following his late season signing.

The 6'3", 190 lbs. native of Hyannis, Massachusetts played in his first professional season during 2018-2019 for the Thunderbolts. He played junior hockey for the Northern Cyclones (Hudson, New Hampshire) of the Eastern Hockey League, where he tallied 79 points in a three season span. Fellows played his college hockey at Utica (NY) College and Suffolk University.

"I can't begin to explain how excited to be coming back to the Thunderbolts organization", Fellows said. "From the way I was treated last year by the staff and the fans, to the direction the team is going in, it's a great time to be playing in Evansville. I'm excited to be playing for Coach Bes and putting on the red, white and blue again for the fans."

"L.J. is a smart, no nonsense, hard-working kid that will be steady for us this season", Head Coach Jef Bes said. "He works to get better every day and that attitude is contagious in the locker room.

The Evansville Thunderbolts open the 2019-20 campaign October 18, on the road against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Bolts home opener is set for Saturday October 19 against the Birmingham Bulls. To order season and group tickets, call 812-422-BOLT.

