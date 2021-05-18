Have Some Fun and Plan Your Summer Group Outing with the Booyah

May 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah have a plethora of group outing options to consider for the 2021 season at Capital Credit Union Park and now is the time to secure your day to play. Booyah Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders as well as the 35 additional games for the upcoming season to choose from.

PEPSI PRE-GAME PICNIC AREA (GROUP SIZE: 30+; PRICING: $26-34/adult; $20-28/child, based on menu)

The Pepsi Pre-Game Picnic Area is an open and tented space down the left field side of the ballpark that accommodates groups of 30 and up that will feature new menu options for the 2021 season. A ticket to the Pepsi pregame picnic includes access to 90 minutes of all-you-can eat and two beverages along with a box seat in a grouped section in the stadium to enjoy the game. The "Ballpark Favorites" menu includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips and cookies. An adult ticket will include two beverages (beer, soda, water) and will cost $26. A child ticket (6-12 years old) will also include two beverages (soda, water) and will cost $20. Â The "Smokehouse Selections" menu is brand new and includes some BBQ favorites like all-you-can-eat smoked brisket, smoked chicken, Texas toast, hot dogs, mac n' cheese, coleslaw, potato chips, and brownies. An adult ticket will include two beverages (beer, soda, water) and will cost $34. A child ticket (6-12 years old) will also include two beverages (soda, water) and will cost $28. The Pepsi Pre-Game Picnic will begin 90 minutes prior to first pitch and will run up until the start of the game.

BUD LIGHT PARTY PATIO (GROUP SIZE: 10+; PRICING: $30/adult; $25 on Thursdays)

The right field corner of Capital Credit Union Park will feature the Bud Light Party Patio. This area will offer all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips, and cookies through the 5th inning. It will also offer all-you-can-drink domestic and craft beer from 60 minutes prior to the game through the 8th inning. Groups of 10+ people can purchase tickets at a discounted price of $30 and may also take advantage of the $25 "Thirsty Thursdays" promotion for any Thursday home game.

VERHALEN COMMERCIAL INTERIORS CLUB (GROUP SIZE: 10+; PRICING: $40/adult; $28/child)

The VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club is located on the second level of the stadium and is one of two premium seating areas in Capital Credit Union Park. For only $40 per person, groups of 10+ people will have access to the indoor climate-controlled space along with fixed seats outdoors. A ticket includes an all-you-can-eat premium food assortment that goes through the 6th inning. A wristband with three tabs to be used for cocktails, craft and domestic beer, and Ledgestone Vineyards wine throughout the game.

RODAC DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION SUITES (GROUP SIZE: 10-16; PRICING: $70/person; $28/child)

The Rodac Suites are a second premium seating area in Capital Credit Union Park that offers an intimate, indoor and outdoor, private space. Groups of up to 10-16 people can take advantage of a single suite, where groups of 20 can purchase a double suite for additional space. All-inclusive tickets for a Rodac Suite are $70 per person and include an array of amenities. Appetizers and a dessert are included along with a premium food assortment through the 6th inning of the game. Unlimited cocktails, craft and domestic beer, and Ledgestone Vineyards wine is available from when gates open through the 8th inning. A personal wait attendant and television are also included within the private space.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Groups may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Booyah home games via three different outlets:

By visiting the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm.

Via phone by calling 920-497-7225.

By emailing Andrew Johnson, Director of Ticket Sales, at andrew@booyahbaseball.com. Andrew is happy to answer any questions and work with you to find the best option for your group.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.