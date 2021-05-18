Public Health Madison & Dane County Allow for Full Re-Opening of Duck Pond After June 2

Madison, WIS. - Get ready to party like it is 2019! Today, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced they will remove all guidelines related to the COVID-19 Pandemic effective June 2. The Mallards will offer socially distanced seating options for the first 2 weeks of the season at a minimum, but most of the stands will return to full capacity starting Friday, June 4.

"The removal of these guidelines means that PHMDC is saying it is safe for people to return to gathering like they did in 2019. It seems ages ago that our community got together in person, and we are proud to be amongst the first places that our community can come together safely as we work collectively to emerge from the immense shadow of this pandemic," said Mallards President Vern Stenman.

The Mallards will open up their season with two games on May 31st and June 1st that will operate under the current health guidelines. Capacity will be limited for these two home games and will feature socially distanced seating and vaccinated sections that were put in place when the May PHMDC Guidelines were announced.

After June 2nd, the Mallards will begin to open up seating throughout the ballpark to steadily work towards 100% capacity. The six games between June 4th and June 13th that were on sale to the public for single game tickets will be reorganized appropriately, with unrestricted seating most likely opening up for the June 16th game and beyond. The Mallards will gather input from fans regarding maintaining distanced seating options throughout the season and if there is significant demand for that style of seating, it will be available.

After June 2nd, vaccinated sections will be phased out as a seating option. Fans who purchased seating in the vaccinated sections who are not comfortable with the shift to open capacity can contact the Mallards Ticket Office for accommodations.

For the May 31st and June 1st games, masks will not be required for any fans in the stadium when seated in assigned seats but will be required for all fans in common spaces and when moving about the stadium. After June 2nd, masks will be recommended for those unvaccinated in public spaces and optional for vaccinated fans.

A series of ticket pre-sales for the season will begin in the coming days and single game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale late next week with the new seating plans. Tickets are available at mallardsbaseball.com.

