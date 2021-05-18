Old Dominion Coming to Turtle Creek Stadium

(Traverse City, MI) - Renowned for their electrifying performances and explosive energy on stage, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will return to the road in 2021 for a Ballpark Tour across North America. Teaming up with Indigo Road Entertainment, the group's first full-scale headline run since 2019 is coming to Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, MI on September 17, with special guests Randy Houser, Matt Stell and Caitlyn Smith. Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. See below for presale schedule and how to buy tickets.

In other big news, Old Dominion will uncover a brand new single entitled "I Was On A Boat That Day" this Friday May 21. Each band member-Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers, and Geoff Sprung-notably participated in the songwriting alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. "I Was On A Boat That Day" makes its debut on Country Radio the same day.

Old Dominion fans can expect a high-octane set of crowd-pleasing anthems, deep cuts, and a handful of surprises. About the tour, the band commented, "This is literally the moment we've all been waiting for!

We've all gone through it the last year. Now, it's time to get back together, forget everything for a few hours, and have a great time."

2021 is shaping up to be another milestone year for the guys. Recently, they took home the "Vocal Group of the Year" award at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards for the fourth consecutive time since 2018. Not to mention, they garnered their first career GRAMMY Award nominations. A standout from their chart-topping self-titled third studio album, "Some People Do" picked up nods in the categories of "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Old Dominion soon.

"first-rate craftsmanship" - NPR

"...as their career continues, they seem to only get better and better" - Forbes

"There's a trajectory that never descended for the band" - American Songwriter

"Old Dominion clearly know the songwriting recipe for success." - Billboard

"Old Dominion stack the deck with likable songs" - Rolling Stone

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week. Pit Spitters season ticket holders and partners, along with Old Dominion fan club members, will be eligible for a pre-sale starting Monday, May 24th. Pre-sale dates will be scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 24th -Old Dominion Fan Club members

Tuesday, May 25th - Pit Spitters sponsors, full and half season ticket plan holders, 10-game Fox Motors Den table plan holders

Wednesday, May 26th - Pit Spitters five-game and 10-game mini-plan holders and five-game Fox Motors Den plan holders

Thursday, May 27th 10:00 a.m.- Public on-sale date. Tickets can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.

"A large-scale concert like this one is another important step as we work to solidify Turtle Creek Stadium as the premier outdoor entertainment facility in Northern Michigan," said Pit Spitters General Manger Mickey Graham. "This is the type of event we've been working to bring to the Traverse City area since we took over the ballpark. Teaming up with a band the caliber of Old Dominion is a perfect fit for what we are working to accomplish."

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are a member of the 22-team collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League and the 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase tickets for individual games, season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.pitspitters.com and across all our social media channels.

This concert, like all events at Turtle Creek Stadium, will adhere to all state and local public health guidelines in place at the time of the event.

