Booyah Unveil Fleet Farm Flex Pack for 2021 Season

May 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-As the 2021 season quickly approaches, the Booyah have announced a new partnership with Fleet Farm to present an enhanced ticket package-the Fleet Farm Flex Pack.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fleet Farm to provide value and flexibility with this ticket offering," said Booyah Vice President & General Manager John Fanta. "We know how unpredictable summer schedules can be and the Fleet Farm Flex Pack provides the most affordable, convenient way to still incorporate fun at the ballpark into leisure time."

Formerly called the 5 Game+ Legacy Membership, the Fleet Farm Flex Pack is a new, fresh take on how fans enjoy their game day experience at Capital Credit Union Park. Whether it's bringing a family of six out to one game or purchasing four Packs to bring a family of four out to six games, the Fleet Farm Flex Pack will provide the best versatility and value for anyone looking to enjoy Booyah baseball this summer.

Here is what is included with each Fleet Farm Flex Pack:

6 tickets to be used whenever, and however you want.

$50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card per pack that can be used for concessions or merchandise.

$10 Fleet Farm gift card per pack.

Priority Seating (box seat in any section in main level grandstand, no-upcharge).

20% Season Long Merchandise discount in the Team Apparel Fan Shop.

Exclusive Booyah hat per package.

$171 value, all for only $99 per Pack!

Fans that purchase a Fleet Farm Flex Pack by February 26th will be entered into a drawing to win a variety of items, including:

Additional $50 Capital Credit Union Credit

Booyah Replica Jersey

Official Booyah Hat

Have you already renewed your 5 Game+ Legacy Membership? Then not to worry. You are automatically converted to receive all the same benefits as you previously were set to receive, plus the $10 Fleet Farm gift card at no additional charge!

For more ticket package information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the Booyah ticket office at 920-497-7225. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.