Hat Tricks Win Fourth in Four Days, Sweep Carolina

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (21-9-3, 62 pts) won their fourth game of the week on Sunday night, beating the Carolina Thunderbirds (16-14-3, 48 pts) 5-3.

The short-handed Hat Tricks had a couple key reinforcements on Sunday night as they took the ice for the final game of the three-game set with Carolina.

Adam Dauda played his third game of the season and opened the scoring 3:55 into the game. Cory Anderson returned to the lineup and iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Carolina answered after Dauda's goal and took a 2-1 lead early in the second period. The Hat Tricks responded with three second-period goals to take the lead 4-3 after the second period. Dmitry Kuznetsov (22), Tom Mele (7) and Jonny Ruiz (30) were the goal-scorers for Danbury in the second period.

In the third period, Danbury fought off multiple Carolina chances. Goaltender Frankie McClendon made 31 saves for his seventh win of the season.

Danbury closes out four games in four days with four wins and 12 points. They now sit two points behind first-place Watertown in the FPHL standings.

The Hat Tricks hit the road next weekend for two games against the Delaware Thunder.

