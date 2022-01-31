Three's Company

The Delaware Thunder are proud to announce the signings of, Alex Soucy, Marc-Antoine Brouillette, and Joey Bernard. These forwards help bring the Thunder to the next level. The three combine for a great resume, including the QMJHL, LNAH, CIS, and the QJHL. Soucy scored his first goal with the Thunder in his first game, and Brouillette notched an assist. Keep an eye out for these three this coming weekend as we take on the Danbury Hat Tricks! Tickets are available here! Single Game Tickets

