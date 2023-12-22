Hat Tricks Shut Out Prowlers 4-0 Friday Night
December 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks' dominance over Port Huron continued on Friday as they shutout the Prowlers 4-0. The Hat Tricks were led by goaltender Connor McCollum who picked up his first shutout of the season, stopping all 24 shots. It is the eighth straight time the Hat Tricks have beaten the Prowlers in Danbury.
