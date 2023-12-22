Hat Tricks Shut Out Prowlers 4-0 Friday Night

December 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks' dominance over Port Huron continued on Friday as they shutout the Prowlers 4-0. The Hat Tricks were led by goaltender Connor McCollum who picked up his first shutout of the season, stopping all 24 shots. It is the eighth straight time the Hat Tricks have beaten the Prowlers in Danbury.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.