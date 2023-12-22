Black Bears Top Wolves in Lively Rematch

Binghamton NY - The Binghamton Black Bears and Watertown Wolves squared off for a Friday evening matchup at Visions Veteran Memorial Arena. It was a hard-fought rematch off the heels of a fiery Black Bears 4-0 win last Saturday. Ultimately, the Black Bears would skate off with a 5-2 win.

The first period was a workout for the referees as eight penalties were called. The Black Bears would be off and rolling quickly thanks to Austin Thompson and a little bit of puck luck on the power play. The puck would deflect off a Watertown skater's stick and find its way behind their goaltender, Eloi Bouchard. Chiwetin Blacksmith would tie the game not too long later as he capitalized during a two-on-one thanks to a beautiful pass from Carter Thornton. Blacksmith would double down later in the period as he scored shorthand to give the Wolves the lead going into the second.

Binghamton would waste no time tying the game as Gavin Yates on a breakaway found some space between Bouchard's legs. After this, the goalies would take center stage as Connor McAnanama stopped all 11 shots he faced and Eloi Bouchard would stop 12 out of 14. Andrew Logar would finish the period on a high note for the Black Bears as he would clean up a rebound on the power play to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead.

Mathieu Boislard would double Binghamton's leads with an unassisted wrist shot right next to the right face-off circle. The final goal of the night would come from Dakota Bohn as he sent the puck nearly the length of the ice into a yawning cage to finish off the Wolves.

Connor McAnanama stopped all but 2 of the 26 shots he faced and Eloi Bouchard would finish the night making 40 saves on 44 Binghamton shots. The Black Bears are now 4-1-0-0 against the Wolves this season and have won their last 8 on home ice. Both teams will meet again tomorrow as they close out this weekend set at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

