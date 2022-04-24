Hat Tricks Season Comes to an End in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks fell 5-1 in Game 2 of the FPHL semifinals on Sunday night to the Columbus River Dragons, dropping the semifinal series 2-0.

Pete Di Salvo returned to the net for Danbury on Sunday and saw 40 shots in the game. Though he was able to stop 35, Danbury couldn't score until the final minute of regulation.

Through a relatively even first period, Columbus scored at 11:31 of the opening frame when MJ Graham scored his first of two on the night.

Columbus added one more goal in the second and held a 2-0 advantage into the third.

Through the first few minutes, the score remained the same until Jagger Williamson scored to make it a 3-0 game.

Forty seconds later Columbus added another goal and Danbury was unable to respond late in the game.

Columbus finished the night with a three-goal third period to seal its Game 2 victory.

In the final minute, Adam Dauda scored on the power play for Danbury, but that was the only offense Danbury could muster on Sunday night.

The loss marks the end of Danbury's season. In 2021-22, Danbury finished in third place in the FPHL standings and won the first playoff series in franchise history.

