Hat Tricks Face Elimination in Game 2 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks travel to face the Columbus River Dragons in Game 2 of the FPHL Semifinals on Sunday night.

Danbury hosted Game 1 on Friday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. However, Columbus followed that with five goals in a span of 5:16 and went on to take Game 1, 7-4.

The teams travel to Columbus for Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) where they played three times in the regular season.

Columbus won two of those games, with Danbury taking its lone win in a 3-2 shootout victory.

The Hat Tricks scored their first regulation power-play goal of the playoffs in Game 1 as Jonny Ruiz opened the scoring on the power play.

Steve Mele continued his torrid pace to start the postseason, scoring two more goals in Game 1. Mele has six goals in Danbury's four playoff games.

Puck drop for Sunday's Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Columbus and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

