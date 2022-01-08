Hat Tricks Search for Series Win in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA - The Danbury Hat Tricks are looking for their second-straight win and their third in their last four games tonight against the Northeast Generals.

Last night's contest saw the Hat Tricks win 5-2 in one of their best efforts of the season. The Hat Tricks got goals from four different players, saw ten players register points, and saw three players collect multiple points in the victory.

Adam Johnson got the start in between the pipes for Danbury and settled down after giving up a first-minute goal, ultimately stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a victory.

The top line for Danbury continues to produce at an impressive rate, adding two more goals last night. Jazz Krivtsov is as hot as anyone in the North American league, totaling five goals over his last three games.

With last night's victory, the Hat Tricks moved to 1-2 against the Generals on the season and climb within four points of Maine and sixth place in the NAHL East.

After tonight the Hat Tricks and Generals will wrap up the series on Sunday game with a 4 p.m. puck drop before returning to Danbury next weekend.

