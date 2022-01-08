Big Third Secures Columbus the Win

Harrington DE: The River Dragons and Thunder met for the second time in consecutive days. Trevor Babin was in the net once again for the Thunder and at the other end, it was Jared Rutledge. The scoring got started right away and went on for the whole contest. Marquis Grant- Menton scored early, right on the doorstep to give the River Dragons a 1-0 lead. Delaware would answer right back on Shai Rabinowitz's first goal of the season. The quick pace continued with a goal from Rob Vanwynsberghe and then Levi Armstrong just a couple of minutes after. Yianni Liarakos potted a goal late in period one on a laser of a shot to cut the lead to one. Delaware was down 3-2 at the first intermission.

The second period started a bit choppy after a crazy pace to the first. A couple of early penalties really slowed down the game. Mike Swiderski had something to say about that when he scored his second with Delaware and tied the game. That got the second period going. Jagger Williamson scored on a Thunder power-play to give Columbus their lead back. It was a short-lived lead, Noah Wild scored as the power-play expired and tied things up once more! To finish a crazy stretch of 3 goals in less than 3 minutes the captain, Josh Pietrantonio scored to make it 5-4 after two periods of play.

The third period was all River Dragons. they added three goals in the third to put the game on ice. The third-period goal scorers were Austin Daae, Marquis Grant-Mentis, and Jake Huss. Delaware is home next Friday to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds.

