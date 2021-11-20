Hat Tricks Return Home against Watertown on Saturday

November 20, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (4-2-0-1-1) host the Watertown Wolves (5-2-0-1-0) at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks dropped the opening game of this home-and-home series on Friday 5-4 in overtime.

Dmitry Kuznetsov scored his second hat trick of the season, but it was not enough for the Hat Tricks to overcome the offensive attack from Watertown.

Justin MacDonald continued his league-leading start to the season, scoring once and assisting on three goals. He now has 18 points on the season.

The Hat Tricks had a new face in goal on Friday night in Frankie McClendon, who stopped 48 of 53 shots in his Danbury debut.

Danbury will host Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday when the Hat Tricks look to bounce back against the Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021

Hat Tricks Return Home against Watertown on Saturday - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.