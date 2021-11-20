Danbury Pressure Not Enough to Salvage Series

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (4-2-1) dropped a Saturday-night contest 5-2 at home to the Watertown Wolves (6-2-0).

Danbury scored the first goal for the second consecutive night against Watertown, but couldn't capitalize on that momentum once again.

At the 10:35 mark of the first period, Gordy Bonnel took a Jonny Ruiz lob pass in stride and slid a puck between the legs of Breandan Colgan. Vinnie Susi added his third assist of the season as the Hat Tricks took a 1-0 lead.

From that point, Watertown recorded three-straight goals. Michael Mann's fourth goal of the year was sandwiched between two Colin Chmelka goals to give the Wolves a 3-1 advantage.

"We have to do a better job taking control of games," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "When we score, we have to keep the pressure on."

For the second straight night, Danbury allowed consecutive goals after opening the scoring.

Cory Anderson scored his sixth of the season on the power play at 4:01 of the second, but that was all the scoring the Hat Tricks could muster on Saturday night. Anderson's first power-play tally came on Dmitry Kuznetsov's first assist of the season, with Tobias Odjick getting the second helper.

New addition, Jimmy Lodge, gave the Wolves their two-goal lead right back at the 10:11 mark in the second and Watertown held onto that lead for the rest of the game.

The Hat Tricks hit iron four times in this game and Colgan made 48 saves in the Wolves' net. Colgan's save on a Kuznetsov breakaway in the third, shot all the momentum in favor of Watertown. Colgan's left toe held the puck on the goal line after Kuznetsov beat him on a deke to his backhand side.

Colgan's performance led to Watertown's Alexander Jmaeff scoring an empty-net goal and sealing a 5-2 win for the wolves.

The Hat Tricks now hit the road for four-straight games, starting on Wednesday night in Binghamton for their first matchup with the Black Bears.

