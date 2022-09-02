Hat Tricks Partner with Sylvan Learning Center for Ball Hockey Clinic

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with the Sylvan Learning Center in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Sylvan Learning Center located on 243 Federal Road in Brookfield, is built on getting results and long-term success for your child's academic performance. Sylvan Learning Center specializes in building confidence and inspiring a love for learning. In business for over 40 years, Sylvan Learning Center can help drive your student's performance to its highest levels.

Check them out at www.sylvanlearning.com

As part of the partnership, the Danbury Hat Tricks players & coaches will be hosting a Street/Ball Hockey clinic at the Sylvan Learning Center location.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 12 noon - 2 pm.

In addition, as part of participation in the Ball Hockey Clinic, all participants will receive a complimentary Hat Tricks ticket to the Opening Weekend of game on Saturday, October 22nd vs. the Delaware Thunder.

The clinic is open to hockey players of all ages and skill levels. Bring your own equipment, or equipment will be provided.

The 3rd Danbury Hat Tricks season opens up on Friday, October 21st vs. the Delaware Thunder. For more information on the Hat Tricks check out www.danburyhattricks.com

