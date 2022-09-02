Delaware Thunder Announces Specialty Nights
September 2, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce their specialty Nights for the 2022-2023 season.
*Military Appreciation Night- November 12th, 2022
*Star Wars Night- December 17th, 2022
*First Responders Night- January 14th, 2023
*Cancer Awareness Night- February 25th, 2023
*St Patrick's Day- March 24th, 2023
*Autism Awareness Night- April 8th, 2023
Check out the Delaware Thunder Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2022
- Delaware Thunder Announces Specialty Nights - Delaware Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Thunder Stories
- Delaware Thunder Announces Specialty Nights
- Division One Star Returns to Delaware
- Coach Santini Appointed General Manager
- Cangelosi Is Back
- Soucy Returns