Delaware Thunder Announces Specialty Nights

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce their specialty Nights for the 2022-2023 season.

*Military Appreciation Night- November 12th, 2022

*Star Wars Night- December 17th, 2022

*First Responders Night- January 14th, 2023

*Cancer Awareness Night- February 25th, 2023

*St Patrick's Day- March 24th, 2023

*Autism Awareness Night- April 8th, 2023

