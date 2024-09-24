Hat Tricks Partner with Champs Boxing Club

September 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have partnered with Champs Boxing Club & Fitness for the 2024-25 season. Champs has been serving Danbury since 2014, providing a space for boxers and various athletes to develop and train.

Gym owner, AJ Galante, has been promoting and managing the sport for over 10 years. When asked about his highlights of owning and operating the gym AJ stated, "Champs is truly a special place. We have created a culture here for nearly 10 years, and when you come you instantly feel the energy and know that you're home. Everyone is there for one another and want to see everyone accomplish their goals. Obviously, it's great when we have homegrown professionals and amateurs compete but the biggest satisfaction I get is watching the kids enjoy themselves at the gym - it's always about the kids!"

We also asked him about what Champs does to create opportunities in the community, AJ told us, "There's so many layers to our gym. For individuals who are looking to compete in boxing, I believe we have all the tools and network to help boxers reach their goals, whether it's amateur or professional. We are at the point where professional boxers from other states travel to prepare their training camps here. In regards to the community, we offer the youth a safe place to come workout. Whether or not a child wants to box, we help everyone with their fitness needs. We work with many schools in the area with our CHAMPS Youth Non Profit organization, and give kids an outlet to be the best versions of themselves."

Finally, we asked AJ about his thoughts on teaming up with the Hat Tricks. "I couldn't be more happy to be involved with the Hat Tricks NAHL club! Hockey was one of my first loves, and Danbury Hockey has a special place in my heart. I love watching these young players work hard to get to the next level. The Hat Tricks will always have my support."

Be sure to stop by Champs Boxing Club & Fitness on 128 East Liberty St. in Danbury for all your boxing & fitness needs!

