2024 NAHL Showcase Preview

September 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are heading to Minnesota to compete in the 2024 NAHL Showcase. The showcase is an opportunity for all 35 NAHL teams to play in front of NCAA and NHL scouts nationwide. The Hat Tricks look to end their two-game skid this week as they take on the Bismarck Bobcats, Corpus Christi Ice Rays, and the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Bismarck Bobcats

To begin our three-game stint in Blaine, Minnesota, the Hat Tricks face off against the Bismarck Bobcats of the Central Division. The Bobcats started their season this past weekend with a series sweep against the newly formed, Watertown Shamrocks. Bismarck leads the division with a 2-0-0-0 record involving forwards, Josh Lehto and Julian Beaumont accumulating three points apiece. Goaltender, Tomas Anderson, grabbed the opening night win, putting up a .954 save percentage, while making 22 saves on 21 shots.

Corpus Christi Ice Rays

Our second game features the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the South Division. The Ice Rays have played four games this season, going 3-1-0-0 to place second in their division. They opened their season on the road with matchups against the Shreveport Mudbugs and the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Goaltender, Nikita Volsky, has played in all four games, totaling up a .929 save percentage, with a 2.01 goals against average. Their top three players all acquired three points each, Stepan Kuznetsov (3G), Carter Krenke (2G, 1A), and Lars-Petter Eckholm (2G, 1A).

Kenai River Brown Bears

Our third and final contest of the showcase is a matinée game against the Kenai River Brown Bears of the Midwest Division. The Brown Bears have started their season at 3-1-0-0 through four contests, including a shutout victory with goaltender, Owen Zenone, saving all 35 shots from the Janesville Jets to begin the regular season. Their top three scorers all average a point per game or more. Forward, Dario Lass, leads the team with six points (1G, 5A) followed by forwards, Greye Rampton (4G, 1A) and Carter McCormick (1G, 3A). This will mark the second time these two have ever played against each other in the regular season, with their first matchup taking place in the 2022 NAHL Showcase, where the Brown Bears took a dominant 6-0 victory over Danbury to start that season's showcase.

All three contests will be streamed on NATV, with the contest against the Bismarck Bobcats taking place tomorrow night at 4:15 CDT/5:15 EST. Follow us on social media @HatTricksNAHL, for game day updates, exclusive content, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

2024 NAHL Showcase Preview - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.