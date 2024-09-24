Jets Announce New Vice President of Business Development & Partner Relations

September 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







(Janesville, Wisconsin) The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League, announced the hiring of Jerad Clack as the new Vice President of Business Development & Partner Relations.

Jerad was an award-winning VP of Business Development at Mid-West Family in Madison, winning the Walker Cup (#1 Market in Revenue Growth) five times throughout his leadership years. During his time in various sales roles, he earned every achievable sales award measuring different areas of growth and performance.

"My partners and I want to take our franchise to the next level as we close out the Janesville Ice Arena and transition into the Woodman's Center. That means getting the best possible staff. We felt like we accomplished that on the hockey side this summer with the hiring of Head Coach Brett Wall and Assistant Coach Ty Proffit. We wanted to make sure we did that on the business side, too. Jerad Clark has the most business, management, and sales experience of anyone who has worked for the Jets except Mel Cushing. Both Jerad and Mel cut their teeth in radio sales. Jerad believes in the Jets mission of developing and advancing elite hockey players; giving back through community partnerships and service; and providing affordable family entertainment to the community. He is strategic, professional, partner-oriented, and will ensure we deliver for our partner businesses and organizations," said Jets President, Bill McCoshen.

"My family and I are really excited to join the Jets! What a wonderful opportunity with the new Woodman's Center as our home ice, pretty awesome facility for our hockey players and fans alike. It provides tremendous value to the community, along with the increased ability to showcase our proud sponsors, and bring more to our fans. I look forward to helping raise the bar in an already great organization!"

The Jets recently began their sixteenth and final year in the Janesville Ice Arena. The team will move into the phenomenal new Woodman's Sports & Convention Center next summer. The Jets play in the NAHL Showcase this week in Blaine, Minnesota against North Iowa on Wednesday at 4:45pm; on Friday against Johnstown, PA at 3:00pm; and against Bismarck, ND on Saturday at 2:30pm.

