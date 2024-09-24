Corpus Christi IceRays and Coastal Bend Food Bank Team up to "Ice out Hunger"

September 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







The Corpus Christi IceRays and Coastal Bend Food Bank are proud to hold "Ice Out Hunger" night on Saturday, October 19, when the IceRays host the Colorado Grit at the American Bank Center.

Fans that bring at least five cans of food will receive one ticket for the game that evening.

Also, the IceRays will host a can structure building competition presented by Exxon, with all cans donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank following the event.

"Our mission is to fight hunger and promote wellness through food distribution and nutrition education, but we can't do it alone. In Texas, nearly one in eight people experience food insecurity and with your help we can make a difference. Join us in supporting our most vulnerable neighbors as we "Ice Out Hunger" together," said Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson.

The Coastal Food Bank also accepts donations and every dollar counts, just $1 provides four meals for those in need. Consider donating at https://bit.ly/4d8dHpi. You can also make a huge impact by volunteering your time. Whether it's packing food or helping with distributions your time makes a difference. Sign up to volunteer at https://bit.ly/3UWSc3C.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for our upcoming game! This collaboration not only allows us to bring our community together through the love of sports but also to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger. Together, we can "Ice Out Hunger" and create a lasting difference in the lives of many," said IceRays Vice President Tanya Perez.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

And for more information on the IceRays throughout the offseason, visit goicerays.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.