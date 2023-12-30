Hat Tricks Overcome Early Three Goal Deficit, Win in OT on PP

DANBURY - Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first seven minutes, the Hat Tricks prevailed in overtime ending their six-game losing skid against Binghamton in the final home game of 2023. Defenseman Josh Labelle slid a rebound shot past the outstretched stick of Binghamton goalie Sam LiVecchi to complete the comeback.

In the first, Binghamton started aggressively scoring three goals on Hat Tricks' goalie Liam Murray before the seven-minute mark. At 3:06, forward Tyson Kirby tipped a point shot in, to start the scoring. After a double minor was assessed to Hat Tricks' forward John Scully, Binghamton forward Don Oliveri wristed the puck from the blue line into the back of the net. The Black Bears weren't done. On the man advantage, forward Nikita Ivashkin redirected a rebound past Murray to make it 3-0.

However, momentum changed quickly when Jonny Ruiz tipped one home just 12 second later to cut the Binghamton lead to two. Moments later, the Captain got another on a wrap-around to bring the Hat Tricks within one.

In the second period, the Hat Tricks kept their foot on the pedal when defenseman Josh Labelle sniped his first goal as a Hat Tricks to tie the game at three. Minutes later, forward John Scully slid the puck in from the short side for his first with the Hat Tricks to give Danbury a 4-3 advantage.

The third period was silent until 5:49 when Binghamton forward Jestin Somero beat Murray under the pad to tie the game at four.

In overtime, Labelle, on the power play, tapped home his second of the night on a rebound from a Stojcevski slap shot.

The Hat Tricks wrap up 2023 Sunday night in Binghamton. Puck drop is 5 p.m.

