Black Bears Fall in OT

December 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in OT to the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-4 on Saturday night. Binghamton could not hold onto their early 3-0 lead, but managed to battle back to earn a point in the standings.

Binghamton started hot, scoring the first three goals in a span a 3:45. The captain, Tyson Kirkby deflected the first goal of the night for his 13th of the year. Don Olivieri expanded the lead on the power play with a end-over-end shot from the blue line, and Nikita Ivashkin scored his 104th career. That gave Binghamton a 3-0 lead... for the time being.

Danbury called a timeout at the 13:11 mark, and it was enough to spark the home team into a comeback. Jonny Ruiz scored twice, igniting the building and his teammates and sent the Hat Tricks into the locker room only down by one.

The second period was one to forget for the visitors as Binghamton was not able to score and only managed six shots on goal. The home team, on the other hand, exploded for two more goals and 15 shots. Danbury was able to grab the lead with their power play converting on their fourth try on the night. John Scully, knocked in a rebound off the Ruiz shot that gave Danbury a 4-3 advantage.

In the third period the ice was tilted towards the Hat Tricks until the six-minute point of the period. Jestin Somero was able to score his third goal of the season, tying the game at 4-4, securing at least one point for the Black Bears. For the third time this season, the two teams headed to the overtime period.

Binghamton was caught in a line change that resulted in a too many men penalty, that would see Danbury score the game-winning goal on the power play. Danbury wins in OT 5-4.

