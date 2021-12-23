Hat Tricks Look to End Homestand with Ninth-Straight Win

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (13-3-1, 37 pts) complete their seven-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Delaware Thunder (0-12-1, 1 pt) at 7 p.m.

The Hat Tricks opened their homestand against the same Thunder team on Dec. 3 and 4. Danbury outscored Delaware 11-1 in those two games, sweeping the set.

Goaltender Brian Wilson played his first two games in the orange and black in that series and is unbeaten so far in five games.

Wilson has a .931 save-percentage and 1.80 goals against average over five starts.

"He [Wilson] has been solid for us so far," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We could have helped him out a little more in a couple games and he bailed us out a few times."

The Hat Tricks finish off their 2021 home slate looking for their ninth consecutive win. Over their eight-game winning-streak, the Hat Tricks have outscored opponents 44-18.

The Thunder are led by forward Ryan Marker's 14 points, but Marker has only suited up in five games for Delaware. Marker hasn't played since Nov. 12 and Delaware has struggled to replace his production.

Delaware only has one other player with a double-digit point total as Brandon Lucchesi has 10 points on six goals and four assists.

The last time these two teams played, Wilson only faced 41 total shots over the two games in the Hat Tricks' net.

After they wrap up the homestand on Thursday, the Hat Tricks hit the road for five-straight contests.

Thursday will feature an ugly sweater contest for fans, who can win a Hat Tricks Prize Pack for having the ugliest sweater. Register for the contest here.

Thursday is also Automotive Workers Night. All automotive workers can register for a free ticket to the game here.

Tickets are available here and the game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

