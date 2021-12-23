Hat Tricks Down Thunder

December 23, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Danbury CT: The Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder met for the third time this season in Danbury. The Hat Tricks were looking for their third home win against the Thunder this season. The goaltending matchup was Trevor Babin vs. Brian Wilson.

Just 1:05 in to the contest Jonny Ruiz lit the lamp on a broken play, spinning a shot home from the low slot. The first period was choppy most of the way with Danbury getting more chances but most from the outside. Cory Anderson was able to bank one home off Babin at the end of the first making it 2-0 after one.

The second period was penalty filled which led to a few ejections including, Trevor Babin, Dustin Jesseau, and Brandon Lucchesi. Only one goal was scored in the second and it was once again, Cory Anderson. After two, it was 3-0 Hat Tricks.

The two teams traded goals in the third period, Yianni Liarakos and Gordy Bonnel were the two goal scorers. The Hat Tricks went on to win 4-1 and improve to 14-3-1 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.