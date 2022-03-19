Hat Tricks Look for Sweep on the Road

March 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-15-3, 91 pts) travel to New York to finish a four-game series with Binghamton Black Bears (24-20-2, 71 pts) 8-5 on Saturday night.

Danbury has won the first three games of the series, taking early leads in every game. In each game, Binghamton clawed back within at-least two goals late in the third, but an empty-net goal for Danbury iced the game.

Pete Di Salvo has recorded two of the three wins for the Hat Tricks and made 36 saves on Friday night in Danbury. The Hat Tricks had two four-point scorers on Saturday night with Dustin Jesseau and Adam Dauda having productive nights.

Jonny Ruiz scored two goals to extend his team lead to 43. Defensively, the Hat Tricks held the league's second-highest goal-scorer, Nikita Ivashkin, to just one assist in Friday night's win.

Puck drop on Saturday is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Black Bears YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2022

Hat Tricks Look for Sweep on the Road - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.