Hat Tricks Fall In Series Finale To Black Bears

March 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-16-3, 91 pts) fell 4-3 in the final game of a four-game stretch against the Binghamton Black Bears (25-20-2, 74 pts).

The Hat Tricks won the first three games of the series, jumping out to early leads in all three wins. On Saturday, Binghamton had the better start and scored the first two goals of the game.

The Black Bears scored four of the first five goals of the game. The lone Hat Tricks goal in the first 40 minutes was a Johnny Macdonald (4) power-play goal eight minutes into the second.

In the third, Jonny Ruiz (44) scored the second of three power-play goals for Danbury. The Hat Tricks made it a one-goal game with 58 seconds remaining in regulation when Cory Anderson (27) scored with the extra-attacker on. Anderson recorded a three-point night in the defeat.

Danbury couldn't find the winning goal in the final 58 seconds. Pete Di Salvo made 33 saves during the game and didn't allow a goal in the last 25:06 of the contest.

The Hat Tricks sit just .004 percentage-points behind second-place Columbus in the FPHL standings with 11 games remaining.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Friday at home against the Delaware Thunder.

