Hat Tricks in Binghamton for Some Thanksgiving Eve Festivities

The Hat Tricks finish off their four-game road trip TONIGHT in Binghamton against the first-place Black Bears. The Hat Tricks are 3-0 on the road stretch thus far with two wins in Elmira (6-5 and 8-1) and one in Watertown (2-1).

The Hat Tricks are 1-2 versus the Black Bears this season losing once at home (4-2) and once on the road (3-1). Danbury's lone victory against Binghamton came in a shootout on home ice in the third game of the season.

On Saturday, the Hat Tricks used seven second period goals to bury the River Sharks 8-1 in Elmira. With the victory, the Hat Tricks got back over .500 at 6-5-0 (17 points) for the first time since they were 2-1-0. The Hat Tricks have won three straight, all on the road, after dropping two in a row.

